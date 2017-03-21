3 DC teens reported missing in separate cases

- D.C. police have released information about three more teenagers who have been separately reported missing from the District.

Police say 14-year-old Shaniah Boyd was last seen Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C. She is described as a black female with a medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’4” tall and weigh 140 pounds.

Missing Person: Shaniah Boyd, last seen 3/18 in 4000 blk 6th St, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/aEs5cZXFZu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 22, 2017

Chareah Payne was last seen on Friday at around 4:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of 1st Street in Southwest D.C., according to police. The 17-year-old is described as a black female with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’7” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Missing Person: Chareah Payne, last seen 3/17 in 4700 blk 1st St, SE. Seen her? Call 202-727-9099. #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/zXidwGomXs — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 21, 2017

Police are also searching for 14-year-old Michael Carrera-Mason after he was last seen at noon Monday in the 5000 block of Kimi Gray Court in Southeast. She is described as a black male with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’ tall and weighs 120 pounds. The teenager was last seen wearing a black jacket and black tennis shoes.

Have you seen him? 14 yo Michael Carrera-Mason last seen 5000 b/o Kimi Gray Court, SE. Text 50411/ call 202-727-9099 #MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/mMXhtL0lJm — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 21, 2017

Anyone with information about any of these missing teenagers is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or 911.