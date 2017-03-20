DC police searching for 2 teens in separate missing person cases

- D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl in two separate critical missing person cases.

According to police, 15-year-old Keyara Edwards was last seen Friday in the 3500 block of Jay Street at around 8:30 p.m. in Northeast D.C. She was reported missing the following day.

Edwards is described as a black female with a light complexion and freckles on her face. She is 5’5” tall and weighs 139 pounds and has long brown braided hair and brown eyes. The 15-year-old was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a black shirt, a black hoodie and black tennis shoes.

D.C. police are also looking for 14-year-old Jaylen Lee who was last seen on Saturday at around 9:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Maryland Avenue in Northeast D.C.

Lee is described as a black male with a medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’7” tall and weighs 140 pounds. The teenager was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is about Edwards or Lee is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.