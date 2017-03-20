CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeowner wants dog owner to clean up mess left behind by pet on lawn

- A D.C. homeowner is calling out a dog owner on his neighborhood listserv after he was caught on surveillance video of using the homeowner’s front yard as a bathroom for one of his pets and not picking up after it.

Marcello Muzzatti posted the video that was recorded at around 12:56 p.m. Sunday on YouTube with a description saying, “Caught the dog pooper! I love my cameras!”

In the surveillance video, the dog owner is walking on the sidewalk with two dogs when one of them decides to stop and do its thing right in front of what appears to be a marked police car parked in a driveway.

According to PoPville, the homeowner informed his neighbors on the Tenleytown listserv about the incident and hopes the dog owner comes back to clean up the mess, which Muzzatti has still left in his yard:

“Your Dog **** on my Lawn and I caught you on video tape! Hey *******! Its not bad enough that your dog **** on my lawn you looked around to see if anybody was watching. Enjoy and please let him know he is welcome to stop by and pick up his dog **** whenever he wants!”

This is not the first time Muzzatti has dealt with a dog owner failing to clean up after its dog. DCist reports he bought and installed his security cameras last year and it caught another person allowing its dog to have a bathroom break on his lawn. Muzzatti would end up receiving an apology note from that person after he printed a poster with footage of the dog owner and the pet in the act and posted it in the area of the lawn where the incident happened. Muzzatti plans to post another poster on his lawn for this most recent incident.