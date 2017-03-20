3 men charged with burglaries at Va. gun stores

Surveillance image of a suspect attempting to break into the SSG Tactical store in Fredericksburg, Va. (Image: Fredericksburg Police Department)

Surveillance image of the burglary at the 50 West Armory gun store in Chantilly, Va. (Image: Fairfax County Police Department)

- Three men have been charged in the theft of dozens of firearms in three Northern Virginia gun store burglary incidents over the past ten days.

Federal authorities say 23-year-old Preston Holmes, 23-year-old Matthew Jones and 19-year-old Daniel Quarles are believed to be responsible for the burglaries at the 50 West Armory gun shop in Chantilly on March 11 and two other burglaries on March 14 at the SSG Tactical store and A.S.H. Tactical store in Fredericksburg.

Surveillance video from the Chantilly burglary showed the suspects smashing several glass display cases and filling a large plastic tub with weapons. They were able steal with 35 handguns in just 45 seconds before getting away. The manager of 50 West Armory said the stolen weapons were worth around $20,000 and they left behind $45,000 in damage.

At SSG Tactical in Fredericksburg, the suspects were seen on surveillance video pulling up in a U-Haul van attempting to break into the gun shop. However, they were unable to get into store and steal any weapons.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the suspects were arrested this weekend after law enforcement received a tip about their identities. They were charged with conspiracy and theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in federal court on Monday.

Each suspect is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.

