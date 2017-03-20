Police: Man found dead in Rockville house shot himself, dog before explosion

- The man whose body was found inside a home that exploded Friday in Rockville has been identified, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that the man who lived in the home, 61-year-old Steven Martin Beck, was found dead in the basement of the home on Saturday, along with his dog.

According to the Medical Examiner's report indicates that Beck died as the result of a gunshot wound, and the dog had also been shot. Investigators are still working to determine what lead to the explosion, which completely destroyed the home Beck had lived in on Ashley Drive in the Randolph Hills neighborhood.

The explosion was felt over a mile away, and 911 calls came in from residents as far as three or four miles away from the house.

According to a public notice, the home was set for auction on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The auctioneers confirmed to FOX 5 the home was in foreclosure, and the auction was canceled the previous day by the law firm involved in the sale. The reason is unknown.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that Beck had not been consistently living in the home for some time. However, fire investigators say there was evidence he was in the home earlier in the week. Washington Gas said gas service was cut off to the house in June 2015. However, their meter-reading devices detected that unauthorized gas usage started last December.

"Basically he was tampering with his meter and was able to reestablish his gas service to his house," said Douglas Staebler, the senior vice president of utility operations for Washington Gas.

Fire officials couldn't say on over the weekend whether the explosion was gas-related. The fire chief reassured residents that the homes in the Randolph Hills neighborhood are safe and the gas services being provided are safe. Ten homes and nine vehicles were damaged as the result of the blast, and one family was displaced from their damaged home, which was declared unsafe to occupy.

Peter Rice, who lives right across the street from the home that exploded, now has a crack in his basement wall. Rice told FOX 5 over the weekend that he knew his neighbor well.

"He would come over and he would sharpen the blades on my lawnmower, he would borrow my grill. He was always building things and doing plumbing things," Rice said. "Something did change, and I don't know exactly what that event was or what it was, but suddenly he became a lot more elusive."

He said the change happened several years ago.

Fire officials tell FOX 5 they are aware of reports from neighbors that ammunition and firearms were kept in the house. Officials do not believe this would have contributed to the explosion.