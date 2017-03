- Sure, we just had a snow storm last week, but that is not stopping Rita’s from continuing their annual tradition.

Every year, Rita’s Italian Ice treats every customer to free Italian ice in honor of the first day of spring.

The company has been doing the tradition for over 20 years.

The offer will last from noon to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at any local Rita’s.

Click here to find a Rita's near you.