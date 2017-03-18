- Two firefighters injured on the way to house fire in Calvert County, Maryland.

According to Calvert County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 a.m. on Robinson Road in Huntingtown, Maryland while the truck was responding to a house fire.

The truck belonged to the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

Lieutenant Marty Sealey was operating the tanker at the time of the crash. Lieutenant John Faulkner Jr. also occupied the tanker at the time of the crash.

Lt. Sealey was transported by MSP Trooper 2 to MedStar in Washington, D.C. He has been listed in critical but stable condition.

Lt. Faulkner was initially transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital. However, he has subsequently been transferred to MedStar in Washington, D.C., where he is also listed in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that that as Tanker 5 was progressing through a curve on Robinson Road a tire failure, with a "blowout" and full tread separation, occurred.

At this time the investigation into the cause of tire failure is ongoing; however, it is apparent that the tire failure is a factor that significantly contributed to this collision.

Calvert County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the exact cause of the tire failure and the collision.