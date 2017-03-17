Congressman: White House intruder went undetected on grounds for 17 minutes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Oversight Committee says an intruder on the White House grounds was able to "look through" a White House window and "rattle the door handle" before being apprehended last week.

Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz tells CNN he was told by the Homeland Security Secretary that the person went undetected on the grounds for 17 minutes while President Donald Trump was inside.

Chaffetz calls the incident a "complete and utter total failure."

The Secret Service said in a statement that the intruder breached a 5-foot outer perimeter fence and scaled an 8-foot vehicle gate to gain entry.

The agency stressed the intruder never made it inside White House.

It is still investigating and has put additional security posts, technology enhancements and new response protocols into place.

The Secret Service said in a statement: