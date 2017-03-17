Large boat gets stuck under Md. bridge

- A tractor trailer carrying a large boat became stuck underneath a bridge Friday afternoon in Maryland.

It happened in Woodlawn on westbound Interstate 70 at the Howard County and Baltimore County line at around 3:30 p.m.

Maryland State Highway Administration crews attempted to get the boat out by letting the air out of the tractor trailer’s tires to lower it. However, it did not work. They then decided to take off the boat’s windshield, which was able to get the boat through the bridge.

There was no reported damage to the bridge, which helps connect different parts of Patapsco Valley State Park.