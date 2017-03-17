EXCLUSIVE: Md. mom believes teen daughter was trafficked in DC area after going missing for 6 days Local News EXCLUSIVE: Md. mom believes teen daughter was trafficked in DC area after going missing for 6 days A mother of a Maryland teenager is sharing her terrifying ordeal to FOX 5 after her daughter went missing for six days.

Brandi Stallings’ 16-year-old daughter disappeared without a trace last week after she was picked up from her high school. But thanks to an alert Uber driver, the FBI was able to locate her on Monday.

Stallings said the first words her daughter told her after she was found were: “Mom, I just want to shower and I want to eat.”

For her privacy, we are not identifying the teenager.

"Some of them fed me, some of them didn't,” Stallings said describing her daughter’s scary experience. “Some of them allowed me to shower, some of them didn't. Just that idea of her thinking that these people possibly were good people, no one would do that to a kid. She's 16. It is just really sad every time I think about it."

The teenager was picked up at her Baltimore high school by an adult man she had met online. From there, the girl’s mother said he drove her to Washington D.C. where for six days she slept at different homes under the control of different men.

"To my knowledge, she was communicating with gentlemen on social media, dating sites, things of that nature,” said Stallings.

She said her daughter has high-functioning autism. Although it may not appear that the 16-year-old suffers from the condition, Stallings' explained her daughter cannot discern between good and evil as she trusts anyone she meets.

"These individuals are telling them a host of things,” Stallings said. “Like my daughter, you can pretty much tell her anything and she will believe it, which is the scary part because you don’t know if these are pimps, if they will say, ‘Hey, go back home and then I want you to do it again.’”

It was in the D.C. area that an Uber driver picked up the 16-year-old girl at 3:30 a.m. Saturday from a private home. The driver dropped her off at a second location in Prince George's County where another man waited for her.

"I asked her if she had a little boyfriend and she told me [he was] 23 years old and that sounded a little bit fishy,” said Marcus Griggs.

He would end up recognize the girl riding in the back seat of his car thanks to a Facebook post by the Black and Missing Foundation about the missing 16-year-old Baltimore girl.

“No doubt, same picture, almost the same outfit,” said the Uber driver.

Stallings said her daughter did leave on her own accord, but she did not understand the consequences.

She believes her child was trafficked. She said her daughter told the FBI, who helped locate her, that there were other girls also in the same homes she was taken to.

"I don’t think she really understood the magnitude of how much danger she was in,” said the girl’s mother. “It's devastating. The sleepless nights, not being able to eat, not knowing what your child is going through. Heartwrenching -- if you are ever going to see your child again."

Although the FBI was involved in finding the missing teenager, the case is being investigated by Baltimore police. So far, there have been no arrests.

This comes after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the alarming amount of missing people reported in the District at a news conference on Thursday. One of the biggest concerns has been the staggering number of teenagers who have gone missing in such a short time span.

The mayor and the acting police chief contend there has not been a spike in the number of missing persons and that the city is using social media to publish the faces of those missing to raise awareness.