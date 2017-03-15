Man shot to death in Largo

(Photo: Prince George's County Police Department / @PGPDNews / Twitter)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

(Photo: Prince George's County Police Department / @PGPDNews / Twitter)

(Photo: Prince George's County Police Department / @PGPDNews / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 15 2017 09:11PM EDT

Updated:Mar 15 2017 09:38PM EDT

LARGO, Md. - A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Largo, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said officers responded to the 10100 block of Campus Way South at around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories