Man shot to death in Largo

- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in Largo, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said officers responded to the 10100 block of Campus Way South at around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man found dead in hallway of Tree Top Apts in Largo - police say shooting happened just after 7pm, no suspects, no motive @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/EZDpkm2jnB — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) March 16, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident, call @PGCrimeSolvers @ 1-866-411-TIPS for a ca$h reward. pic.twitter.com/T8LTNjJy3P — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 16, 2017

