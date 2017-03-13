3 suspects steal 35 firearms in Chantilly gun store burglary

- Fairfax County police said 35 weapons during a break-in at a gun store in Chantilly over the weekend, Fairfax County police said.

The burglary happened early Saturday morning at the 50 West Armory gun store in the 13900 block of Metrotech Drive. Police said officers responded to the store after a burglary alarm went off at the store.

FOX 5’s Anjali Hemphill said an employee from the gun store said the suspects got in and out of the store in 46 seconds.

According to police, three suspects were seen on surveillance video during the burglary. They are described as:

Suspect 1: Black male, about 22 to 30 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, and approximately 190 to 210 pounds. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a dark blue jacket.

Suspect 2: Black male, about 18 to 22 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, and approximately 165 to 185 pounds. He was wearing a dark jacket with a silver stripe down the sleeves, jeans, black shoes, and light colored gloves.

Suspect 3: Black male, about 18 to 22 years old, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, and approximately 150 to 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes, and light colored gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Song at 703-591-0966 or Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted online to Crime Solvers at http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, by text message to "TIP187" plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).