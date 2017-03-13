Metro plans to run regular subway hours, reduced bus service [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Metrorail, bus customer satisfaction below target; fares expected to increase Local News Metro plans to run regular subway hours, reduced bus service Metro intends to keep the rail system operating on regular hours during a predicted winter snowstorm, and buses will run on a reduced service.

The transit agency says trains may run less frequently during the storm.

SafeTrack single tracking will continue on the blue and yellow lines, but workers will be deployed for snow clearing duties instead of surge repairs. Metro says SafeTrack shuttle buses between Franconia-Springfield and Pentagon will not operate on Tuesday.

The transit agency also says the MetroAccess Paratransit service is suspended Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

