LIVE UPDATES: DC region prepares for winter storm Local News LIVE UPDATES: DC region prepares for winter storm The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are getting ready for significant snowfall to arrive in the region Monday night into Tuesday.

- The District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are getting ready for significant snowfall to arrive in the region Monday night into Tuesday.

The FOX 5 Weather Team has the latest on when, how much and where the snow will fall in their forecast. More details here: http://www.fox5dc.com/weather/241199285-story

Many local and federal agencies are preparing for the winter storm. Here is the latest on the nor'easter and other storm-related news in the D.C. area:

6:23 p.m.: Loudoun County Public Schools has announced it will be closed on Tuesday.

Loudoun County Public Schools & Administrative Offices Closed on Tuesday, March 14th #lcps17https://t.co/5FQ9qenzwC — LCPS News (@LCPSOfficial) March 13, 2017

Other weather-related closings and delays here: www.fox5dc.com/closings

6:05 p.m.: The FOX 5 Weather Team says they are seeing some light snow starting to fall on radar.

We see you light snow! Let's get this party started! pic.twitter.com/wOP13JuSEZ — Sue Palka FOX 5 DC (@suepalkafox5dc) March 13, 2017

5:53 p.m.: Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia has announced schools will be closed on Tuesday.

3-14-17 All PWCS schools closed Code Red. Inclement weather. SACC closed. See https://t.co/dtqqmPpu55. Telework subject to policy. — PWCS (@PWCSNews) March 13, 2017

Check out the full list of weather-related closings and delays here: www.fox5dc.com/closings

5:40 p.m.: Earlier Monday afternoon, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan held a news conference about the preparations for the upcoming storm.

"There's a 100 percent chance of snow," said Hogan. "Depending on where you live and how bad it's going to be, in some cases, it's going to be a very significant, very problematic. We will have lots of closures tomorrow, so please stay tuned to all of your news sources on an ongoing basis."

5:25 p.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said more than 200 snow plows will be deployed by Monday night and roads have been pretreated. A decision on the status of D.C. Public Schools will be made by 5 a.m. Tuesday.

We expect a decision about school tomorrow by 5 a.m. Watch our social media, website, and local news for more info: https://t.co/OPU1FmwqTi — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) March 13, 2017

5:09 p.m.: Metro says it is expecting to operate on a regular weekday schedule Monday evening and will close at its normal time at midnight. All Metrorail stations are also expected to open at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

However, Metrobus service may be delayed or detoured due to weather and road conditions Monday evening. Metrobuses will be on a severe snow service plan to start off on Tuesday.

MetroAccess service has been suspended starting at 4 p.m. Monday and will remain suspended all day on Tuesday.

Updated Metro snow service info as of 4pm: https://t.co/98BLZj504H #wmata — Metro (@wmata) March 13, 2017

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: @fox5weather, @suepalkafox5dc, @garyfox5dc, @TuckerFox5, @gwenfox5dc, @MikeTFox5, @caitlinrothfox5

4 p.m.: If you are a federal government employee hoping for a snow day, you will probably not find until the early morning hours. The Office of Personnel Management tweeted that they will make a call on operating status for federal government offices by 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Based on today’s region wide conf call; still much uncertainty on rain/snow line & accumulation. Next call is at 3 am, decision by 4 am. — OPM (@USOPM) March 13, 2017

3:54 p.m.: Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm.

"This action authorizes state agencies to assist local governments as they prepare and respond to the coming winter weather over the next 24 hours," the governor's office said in a news release. "In declaring a state of emergency, the governor authorizes state agencies to identify and position resources for quick response anywhere they are needed in Virginia. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses."

"Virginians may have enjoyed milder temperatures for the past several weeks, but the forecast is calling for winter weather to return to the Commonwealth this week with what could be a major winter storm for northern portions of the Commonwealth," said Gov. McAuliffe. "With this forecast in mind, all Virginians should take the necessary precautions now to ensure they are prepared for travel disruptions and possible power outages during a cold weather period."