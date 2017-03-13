Emergency key numbers, links in the event your power goes out in the DC region

The winter’s first major storm is on the way! In case your power goes out, here some key phone numbers and websites to report a power outage in your area.

Starting at 7 p.m. Monday night, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore regions will be under a Winter Storm Warning. Be sure to read up on the details by clicking here.

Key numbers and websites:

Dominion Virginia Power

SMECO

To report an outage: 1-877-747-6326 (1-877-74-SMECO)

Twitter: @somdelectric

MonPower

Twitter: @MonPowerWV