Emergency key numbers, links in the event your power goes out in the DC region

The winter’s first major storm is on the way! In case your power goes out, here some key phone numbers and websites to report a power outage in your area.
Starting at 7 p.m. Monday night, Washington, D.C. and Baltimore regions will be under a Winter Storm Warning. Be sure to read up on the details by clicking here.
Key numbers and websites:
Dominion Virginia Power
Website: www.dom.com
To report and check outage status: Call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) or by doing it online
An Interactive outage map can also be viewed online
Twitter: @DomVAPower
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dominionvirginiapower
Pepco
Website: www.pepco.com
To report power outages and downed wires: 1-877-737-2662 or online
Check outage status: Click here for the page
View power outage map: This link will lead you there
Twitter: @PepcoConnect
Facebook: www.facebook.com/PepcoConnect
Baltimore Gas and Electric
Website: www.bge.com
To report an outage: Call 1-877-778-2222 or on this secure webpage
To report a gas leak or other emergencies: 1-800-685-0123
Power outage map: Is viewable here
Twitter: @MyBGE
Facebook: www.facebook.com/myBGE
SMECO
Website: smeco.coop
To report an outage: 1-877-747-6326 (1-877-74-SMECO)
Power outage map: Can be found by clicking here
Twitter: @somdelectric
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SMECO
NOVEC
Website: www.novec.com
To report an outage: Call 1-888-335-0500 or click here to report online
Power outage map: Can be found by clicking here
Twitter: @somdelectric
Facebook: www.facebook.com/novec
MonPower
To report an outage: Call 1-888-LIGHTS (1-888-544-4877) or online, click here
Power outage map: Check here
Twitter: @MonPowerWV