Double Fatal accident on Prince William Parkway

- Prince William County Police responded to Prince William Pkwy between I-95 and York Dr in Woodbridge Saturday night in order to investigate a two-vehicle accident.

On location they found Three victims. Two of them, both adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, also an adult male, has been flown to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

The identity of the deceased will also be released once a next of kin is notified.

Prince William Pkwy is expected to be closed for an extended period and will reopen as soon as the roadway is cleared.

The investigation continues.