Prominent D.C Editor hit and killed by bicyclist Local News Prominent D.C Editor hit and killed by bicyclist A pedestrian in Downtown D.C. was struck and killed when a bicyclist hit her.

65- year-old Jane Clark of Takoma Park was killed Thursday evening as she stepped off the curb at 13th and I Northwest and was hit by that cyclist.

Clark fell after she was hit and she died from her injuries Saturday.

Clark was a Senior Editor at Kiplingers Personal Finance where she had worked for 40 years.

FOX 5 spoke to her long time colleague who says Clark was leaving work when she was hit.