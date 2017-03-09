1 killed, 2 others hospitalized after serious crash in Forestville

- One person has died and two others have been injured after a serious car crash in Forestville Thursday night, a Prince George’s County fire official says.

The accident happened on eastbound Suitland Parkway near Forestville Road at around 8:08 p.m., according to U.S. Park Police.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS spokesperson Mark Brady says a child suffered life-threatening injuries and an adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were both transported to a local trauma center. Another victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Park Police also said one of their police vehicles was struck by another vehicle at the scene. Their officer was not inside the vehicle at the time this particular crash happened.

Eastbound Suitland Parkway has been shut down for accident investigation.