Images of person of interest believed to be responsible for posting anti-feminism fliers across campus at American University. Local News Police searching for person who posted anti-feminism fliers at American University Anti-feminism posters were plastered across campus of American University and university police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

Pictures of the fliers posted on campus were tweeted out and posted on Facebook. One of the fliers posted had an image of a man in a suit and it had a message using an expletive in telling women to “stop talking” and “make me a sandwich.”

A crime alert email has been sent out to the campus community with images of the person police believed to be responsible. Police said the man posted the offensive fliers in various areas that included Mary Graydon Center, McCabe Hall, McKinley Hall and the Kogod School of Business. Police said the fliers were posted at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The university called the fliers misogynistic, disrespectful and divisive and they were immediately removed because all fliers and posters must be approved, sponsored and placed in designated areas.

The American University Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes this person of interest to call them at 202-885-3636.