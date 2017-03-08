Outage causing issues for AT&T customers calling 911 in DC

Posted:Mar 08 2017 09:10PM EST

Updated:Mar 08 2017 09:22PM EST

WASHINGTON - D.C. officials say a nationwide outage is affecting 911 calls for AT&T customers Wednesday night.

The D.C. Office of Unified Communications says D.C. AT&T customers may not be able to call 911 and people are being asked to call 202-373-3700, ext. 2, until the problem is fixed.

911 centers in Montgomery County in Maryland and Fairfax County in Virginia say they are not having problems with the outage.

