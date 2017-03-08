Outage causing issues for AT&T customers calling 911 in DC

- D.C. officials say a nationwide outage is affecting 911 calls for AT&T customers Wednesday night.

The D.C. Office of Unified Communications says D.C. AT&T customers may not be able to call 911 and people are being asked to call 202-373-3700, ext. 2, until the problem is fixed.

AT&T is experiencing a nationwide outage. If u need to call 911 in the interim, call 202.373.3700. Will keep u updated as this develops. — DC311 (32311) (@311DCgov) March 9, 2017

We have been advised there is a nationwide outage for AT&T – for 911 AT&T customers should call 202-373-3700 ext 2. — OUC Director (@OUCDirector) March 9, 2017

AT&T is experiencing a nationwide outage which is affecting 911 calls. Please call 202-373-3700 ext 2 if you have an emergency or text 911. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 9, 2017

911 centers in Montgomery County in Maryland and Fairfax County in Virginia say they are not having problems with the outage.