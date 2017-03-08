3 people die, 13 others overdose in 24-hour span in Anne Arundel County

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Three people have died and 13 have overdosed on opiates within 24 hours in Anne Arundel County.

County police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure told The Capital (http://bit.ly/2mCDz6V ) that the majority of the reported overdoses were in the northern and western regions of the county. He told the newspaper that one person died in Glen Burnie, where five others overdosed but survived. The paper reported that Linthicum and Pasadena each saw one person die as a result of an overdose.

The county health department says, "so many overdoses in a short period of time often indicate that the illegal or prescription drugs currently being sold are very potent and are more likely to cause an overdose."

