Former first lady Michelle Obama surprises DC students for International Women's Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama surprised a group of ecstatic students at a Washington school Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day.
Obama posted about her visit to Cardozo Education Campus, a combined middle and high school, on Snapchat.
The former first lady said she was surprising a group of girls to talk about "the importance of education in their lives and mine."
The students were shocked and delighted by Obama's visit. She posed for photos with the girls, and participated in a round-table discussion about education.
Obama tweeted after the visit that she was "so impressed by the extraordinary girls" who "represent the beauty and diversity of this country."
Celebrating the beauty and diversity of our country on this #InternationalWomensDay with some of the many fierce and promising girls here at DC's Cardozo Education Campus. I loved visiting this school because it tells the American story in so many ways. Three years ago, Cardozo established its International Academy with only 150 students, but today it boasts nearly 400 who are thriving in and out of the classroom. By embracing young immigrants and their diverse cultures and contributions, Cardozo is a model for our entire country. The girls I met with today are ready to take on the world. We’ve just got to make sure that the world is ready for them.