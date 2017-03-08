Former first lady Michelle Obama surprises DC students for International Women's Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama surprised a group of ecstatic students at a Washington school Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day.

Obama posted about her visit to Cardozo Education Campus, a combined middle and high school, on Snapchat.

The former first lady said she was surprising a group of girls to talk about "the importance of education in their lives and mine."

The students were shocked and delighted by Obama's visit. She posed for photos with the girls, and participated in a round-table discussion about education.

Obama tweeted after the visit that she was "so impressed by the extraordinary girls" who "represent the beauty and diversity of this country."