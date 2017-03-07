Temporary mural painted outside of Ben's Chili Bowl

- Over a month after the mural outside of Ben’s Chili Bowl was painted over in white, a temporary mural with the words of “peace,” “love,” “hope” and “unity” is now being featured outside of the D.C. landmark.

The old mural, which was originally painted back in 2012 and featured comedian and actor Bill Cosby, former President Barack Obama, D.C. musician Chuck Brown and D.C. radio legend Donnie Simpson, was wiped clean back in January.

RELATED: Ben's Chili Bowl paints over mural featuring Bill Cosby

The temporary mural was put up this week and is expected to last for the next four months while Ben’s Chili Bowl continues to take suggestions and allow for voting of nominees on their website.

Need some hands Monday and Tuesday for a project we are doing on Ben's Chili Bowl. We are installing a temporary mural which will last for about 4 months. This is a non paid project, but all collaborators will be listed on the final project. The concept is typography based with some simple illustrations. DM if you want to get down. We are starting at 10am A post shared by ART B.L.O.C (@artblocdc) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:24am PST

@benseverything w/ @you_are_jah @versatilevice @nu_cents @trillassevan #artblocdc A post shared by ART B.L.O.C (@artblocdc) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

“The mural alongside Ben's was painted in 2012. Now, after 5 years of braving the elements, its time to refresh and repaint the mural and we want your input!” Ben’s Chili Bowl’s website said.

To cast your vote on who should be featured on the next mural, go to benschilibowl.com/vote/