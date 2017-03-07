Suspect in deadly stabbing of Burlington Coat Factory guard arrested

- The man accused of killing a security guard outside a Burlington Coat Factory store in Potomac Mills on Saturday was caught and arrested on Tuesday in D.C.

D.C. Police say they received information regarding 35-year-old Jamel Carlos Kingsbury’s whereabouts on Tuesday.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the victim, 44-year-old Larry Drumgole tried to stop Kingsbury from shoplifting. A struggle ensued, and Drumgole was stabbed.

Kingsbury will remain in custody in D.C., pending extradition back to Virginia, authorities said.