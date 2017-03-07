DC police searching for missing 9-year-old girl

- D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon.

Police say Kaliah Montgomery was last seen in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street at around 4 p.m.

The young girl is described as a black female standing 4’11” to 5’0” tall. She weighs 72 pounds and has brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, tan pants, a purple and blue jacket with multiple stars on it and royal blue New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information about Montgomery is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768 or 911.