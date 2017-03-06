Search warrant: Suspects in gang-related murder recorded killing of 15-year-old girl Local News Search warrant: Suspects in gang-related murder recorded killing of 15-year-old girl A search warrant affidavit is laying out new details in the gang-related murder of a 15-year-old Maryland girl in Fairfax County. It reveals one of the victim's alleged killers was wearing a court-ordered GPS tracking device at the time of the murder and the killing was recorded on a cellphone camera.

Fairfax County police had previously said there was video evidence in this murder case and this search warrant affidavit describes in detail what was recorded when Damaris Reyes Rivas was killed back in January.

The affidavit says the recording is "date-stamped January 8, 2017" and depicts “the interrogation and taunting of the victim by several males."

This document also reveals the motive in Rivas’ murder. It said she was killed in retaliation for the gang-related murder of 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas, whose body was found washed up on the banks of the Potomac River in Dumfries, Virginia.

The affidavit says some of the videos depict "the interrogators holding a knife, poking the victim with a knife and stabbing the victim with a large pointed log while the victim still exhibited signs of life.”

Fairfax County police said a juvenile who took part in the murder was fitted with a GPS tracking device four days before the killing and its data place him at the location of the abduction and torture of the victim.

Ten people, including four adults and six juveniles, are now facing charges in this case. In a news conference following the arrests, Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler described the murder as "a savage, brutal killing. It was horrific. I will leave it at that.”

Although police said 15-year-old Damaris Reyes Rivas was killed in retaliation for the murder of 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas in Prince William County, it is still unclear why. Prince William County Police spokesperson Jonathan Perok said at the time, “Apparently he claimed a role that he didn't have – is what my understanding of it was.”

The search warrant affidavit says the juvenile with the tracking device told police he was associated with the gang MS-13 and admitted he was involved in the abduction of the 15-year-old girl later found dead near an industrial park in Springfield.

Last Friday, Fairfax County police recovered the bodies of two people in a wooded area of Holmes Run Park. Police said the two were murdered in what will likely be a gang-related killing. So far, the identities of the two have not been released.

Below is a timeline of events in the string of recent incidents in the area, which police say may be all connected:

December 10: Damaris Reyes Rivas went missing

January 12: Christian Sosa Rivas' body washes up on the banks of the Potomac River

January 14: A second teen, Lizzy Rivera Colindres, and her baby went missing

January 15: A third teen, Venus Iraheta, went missing

February 11: Damaris Reyes Rivas' remains were found in an industrial park in Springfield, Va.

February 11: Lizzy Rivera Colindras and her baby returned home. It was determined she left against her will

February 14: Venus Iraheta returned home. She was charged in connection to the death of Demaris Reyes Rivas.

February 23: Six arrests made in connection to murder of 21-year-old Christian Sosa Rivas, whose body washed up on the banks of the Potomac River in January.

February 26: Montgomery County police search for 18-year-old Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas, the missing cousin of murder victim Damaris Reyes Rivas.

February 28: Montgomery County police say Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas was found safe and unharmed in Montgomery Village, Maryland.

March 3: Fairfax County police recover two sets of human remains at Holmes Run Park.

March 6: Search warrant affidavit in murder case of Damaris Reyes Rivas reveals one of the suspects was wearing a court-ordered GPS tracking device at the time of the murder and her killing was recorded on a cellphone camera.