Other DC area school districts plan to be open on International Women's Day

- Despite Alexandria City Public Schools announcing that the school system will close on Wednesday in observance of International Women’s Day, some other school districts in the D.C. region have announced they will operate as normal.

Alexandria City Public Schools said it will close for the day on March 8 after more than 300 staff members requested for the day off. Because of the high number of requests, the school district decided to make Wednesday a teacher work day and students will not be required to make up the instructional day.

RELATED: Alexandria City Public Schools to close Wednesday for 'A Day Without Women' due to teacher absence

D.C. Public Schools said in a statement that it will open on Wednesday.

“DCPS schools are and will continue to be safe places for all students and all people in our communities, regardless of immigration status, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. While some may plan to attend this week’s walk out on International Women’s Day, all students and staff are expected to be in school throughout the day so that teaching and learning can continue. We respect the right to self-expression and peaceful protest in support of gender equality. We encourage staff and students to use this as an opportunity to celebrate and acknowledge the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women through classroom discussion and activities.”

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland and Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia said school officials are monitoring the situation, but there are no changes scheduled for Wednesday.

Arlington Public Schools in Virginia said their schools will operate business as usual on Wednesday and they have not seen anything out of the ordinary in regards to their teachers requesting leave for International Women’s Day.

Fairfax County Public Schools told FOX 5 they have no plans to close schools on Wednesday.