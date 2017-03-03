Two killed when car hits pole in Waldorf

- Two people were killed and another injured in a horrible crash Friday afternoon in Waldorf.

A Charles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said a single car crashed into a pole at the intersection of Smallwood Drive and Nicholas Drive. Two people died and the third victim was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition.

As a result of the crash, Smallwood Drive West is closed between Mall Circle and St Patrick's, and is expected to remain closed for about two hours.

