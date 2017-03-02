5 people shot in Northeast DC

- Police said five people were shot in Northeast D.C. Thursday night.

The victims were found in two separate locations in the area of Brentwood Road and Rhode Island Avenue at around 9:27 p.m., according to police.

Police said the victims wounded are three men, a woman and a juvenile male.

They were all conscious and breathing, but their condition is unknown at this time. The juvenile victim walked himself to the hospital, police said.

Stay with FOX 5 News and FOX5DC.COM for the latest on this story.