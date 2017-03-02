Maryland woman detained in Gambia returns home to US

- A Maryland woman detained in her native Gambia for almost a year finally returned home to the United States Thursday night.

Fanta Jawara, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Frederick, left for Gambia to visit family last April. Her family said during her visit, she was jailed after getting caught up with a group of political protesters she had no connection with.

She was initially sentenced with 17 other people to three years in prison on several charges that included unlawful assembly, incitement to violence and conspiracy.

Jawara's husband, Ebrima, said a change in leadership in Gambia helped get his wife’s charges dropped and she was eventually released.

After her long journey, Fanta Jawara finally reunited with her husband and their two children at Dulles International Airport.