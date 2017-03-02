Police: Teen fatally shot outside apartment building in Oxon Hill

- Prince George’s County police say a teenager has been shot to death outside of an apartment in Oxon Hill Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Southview Drive after receiving several calls about the shooting at around 2:50 p.m., police say.

The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

We are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 1400 block of Southview Dr. in Oxon Hill. pic.twitter.com/DALDGXABID — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) March 2, 2017

