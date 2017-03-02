Police: 15-year-old Va. swim coach charged with sexual battery of 9-year-old girl

- A Prince William County teen is facing sexual battery charges after he allegedly touched a 9-year-old girl inappropriately. Police say the 15-year-old suspect is an assistant swim coach, and the incident happened during swim practice.

According to investigators, the little girl was allegedly assaulted on February 26 at the Kids Choice Sport and Fun Center, located on Sport and Health Drive in Woodbridge. Police say the teen is a coach from an outside organization, and he's accused of touching the girl duing practice.

The teen was arrested on Thursday. He has not been identified due to his age, but police say he is from Woodbridge. He is charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.

A court date is pending, and the suspect is currently being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center.