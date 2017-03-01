Inmate tries to choke deputy with towel Local News Inmate tries to choke deputy with towel Video shows an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail attacking a detention deputy, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance cameras show what deputies say is Kiondre Zachary coming up behind Detention Deputy D. Hernandez, and then wrapping a cloth towel around his neck. Deputies say Zachary was trying to strangle Hernandez.

The two were surrounded by 72 other inmates when it happened. Deputy Hernandez managed to escape from Zachery's grasp. Hernandez, other inmates and eventually, other deputies took Zachary down and subdued him.

HCSO said Hernandez suffered a twisted ankle, bruised knee, and abrasions to his neck. Deputies commended the inmates who helped restrain Zachary and assisted Hernandez during the ordeal.

"Due to the overall professionalism and respect that detention deputies display towards the inmates on a daily basis, the inmates came to the deputy's aid preventing the deputy from being seriously injured," HCSO said in a statement.

Zachary was uninjured and was transferred to an isolation cell. He was being held in jail for an unrelated burglary charge.