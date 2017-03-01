Md. woman arrested as accessory in Va. man's murder

- Arlington County police have arrested a 27-year-old Maryland woman in connection to the fatal shooting of a Virginia man outside of a house party in Arlington.

Police have charged Monique Williams of Capitol Heights with accessory after the fact in the homicide of 23-year-old Michael Gray.

According to friends, Gray was shot and killed on Feb. 19 by a man he had gotten in an altercation with earlier that night.

Arlington Police have identified the suspected gunman as 37-year-old Jason Allen Johnson of Washington D.C. He remains wanted in Gray’s murder and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Johnson is described as a black male standing about 5’5” tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a distinctive tattoo on the right side of his neck. Police said they believe he could be in Washington D.C. or Prince George's County in Maryland.

Arlington County police said Williams assisted the killer after Gray's homicide. A police spokeswoman said she could not elaborate further due to the active investigation.

“We’re suffering because it was so senseless,” said Gray’s mother, Gretchen Carreiro. “I don’t know why his life had to be taken at 23 years old, just at a party enjoying himself. He knew a lot of people there. He had friends there. And this person, I don’t know what the altercation was, but it wasn’t worth my son’s life.”

Last Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at a memorial to remember Gray. The 23-year-old grew up in Manassas and attended high school in Woodbridge. He was remembered for his big heart, charisma and had an easy way of making friends. Gray leaves behind his parents and an 11-year-old brother.

Williams was arrested in Maryland and has been extradited to Virginia where she is being held on no bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Trainer of the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4185 or at jtrain@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous information can also be left at the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).