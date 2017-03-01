DC leaders, allies introduce statehood bills [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Local News DC leaders, allies introduce statehood bills Despite the political tide turning against them, District of Columbia leaders are pushing ahead with their efforts to turn the nation's capital into the 51st state.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents the District in Congress, will introduce a statehood bill on Wednesday, as she does in every Congress. Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware will introduce a similar bill in the Senate.

And Mayor Muriel Bowser will formally petition Congress to admit the District as a state by approving a constitution submitted by city leaders.

Norton points to the growing number of co-sponsors for her bill as a sign of progress.

Most Republicans oppose statehood, and the new Republican Congress has signaled that it intends to intervene more aggressively in local affairs in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

DC's statehood resolution, as supported by nearly 86% of our voters, is delivered to Congress by @ChmnMendelson & @mayorbowser pic.twitter.com/CbrskG45T4 — Council of DC (@councilofdc) March 1, 2017