DC leaders, allies introduce statehood bills

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:39PM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 05:55PM EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite the political tide turning against them, District of Columbia leaders are pushing ahead with their efforts to turn the nation's capital into the 51st state.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, a Democrat who represents the District in Congress, will introduce a statehood bill on Wednesday, as she does in every Congress. Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware will introduce a similar bill in the Senate.

And Mayor Muriel Bowser will formally petition Congress to admit the District as a state by approving a constitution submitted by city leaders.

Norton points to the growing number of co-sponsors for her bill as a sign of progress.

Most Republicans oppose statehood, and the new Republican Congress has signaled that it intends to intervene more aggressively in local affairs in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories