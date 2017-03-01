Storm sweeps through DC region leaving power out, trees down

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 01 2017 03:53PM EST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 03:57PM EST

WASHINGTON - Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall and strong wings, causing property damage for some parts of the D.C. region.

Thousands of people were also left without power – Dominion reported about 8,210 customers were without power in northern Virginia, 4,418 in Shenandoah Valley and 1,324 in Southeastern Virginia. Pepco says power outages are affecting about 12,000 customers in Maryland and D.C.

Thankfully there have been no reports of any injuries.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories