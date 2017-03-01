Storm sweeps through DC region leaving power out, trees down

- Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rainfall and strong wings, causing property damage for some parts of the D.C. region.

Tree down on house in Forest Glen area, owners were outside and are ok. @mcfrsPIO says LOTS of wind damage in Montgomery Co @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/xLFZzmWFcE — Alexandra Limon (@AlexandraFox5DC) March 1, 2017

Thousands of people were also left without power – Dominion reported about 8,210 customers were without power in northern Virginia, 4,418 in Shenandoah Valley and 1,324 in Southeastern Virginia. Pepco says power outages are affecting about 12,000 customers in Maryland and D.C.

Storm hitting your area? Be safe! Never make contact with a power line. Report downed power lines immediately: 1-866-366-4357. #Weather #Wx — Dominion VA Power (@DomVAPower) March 1, 2017

Crews are responding to reports of broken poles and downed wires. To report an outage, please call 1-877-737-2662 or use our app. Stay safe! — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) March 1, 2017

Thankfully there have been no reports of any injuries.