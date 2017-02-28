Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Camp Springs

(Photo: Prince George's County Police Department / @PGPDNews / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 28 2017 08:09PM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 08:09PM EST

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. - Prince George’s County police say an officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday evening in Camp Springs.

Police say they responded to the 6500 block of Beechwood Drive at around 6:15 p.m. for the report of a family dispute. An officer discharged their service weapon and wounded a suspect armed with a knife.

The suspect suffered a graze wound to the thigh, according to police. The suspect’s injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

