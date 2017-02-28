Police: Missing 18-year-old Gaithersburg woman found safe

- An 18-year-old Gaithersburg woman who had been reported missing after she was last seen at her workplace over the weekend has been found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said.

According to police, Angelica Ivania Barahona-Rivas was located Tuesday morning in Montgomery Village. She was last seen Saturday night after abruptly leaving the Wok Express Chinese restaurant on Lost Knife Road before the end of her shift, according to the owners of the restaurant.

Barahona-Rivas is the cousin of Damaris Alexandra Reyes, a 15-year-old Maryland girl who was reported missing in last December. Her remains were found near Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia earlier this month. Police have charged ten people in connection to Reyes’ murder, which is believed to be gang-related.