Graffiti found on campus of Howard University

(Photo: @Italia_calino / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 28 2017 05:04PM EST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 06:07PM EST

WASHINGTON - The campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. was found vandalized with spray-painted messages on Tuesday.

Blue graffiti with the writing, “WELCOME TO THE TRUMP PLANTATION OVERSEER: WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK” was seen on a sidewalk at the university’s main quad known as “The Yard.”

The spray-painted message refers to Frederick, the university’s president.

Other graffiti were also on other parts of the school’s campus.

The vandalism comes one day after Frederick was part of a group of HBCU leaders who met with President Donald Trump and new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the White House.

Earlier this month, DeVos visited Howard University and met with Frederick and Howard student leaders.

