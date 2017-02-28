Graffiti found on campus of Howard University

- The campus of Howard University in Washington D.C. was found vandalized with spray-painted messages on Tuesday.

Blue graffiti with the writing, “WELCOME TO THE TRUMP PLANTATION OVERSEER: WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK” was seen on a sidewalk at the university’s main quad known as “The Yard.”

So this is on Howard University's Yard this morning. pic.twitter.com/e8WGA4EPHq — Italia (@Italia_calino) February 28, 2017

The spray-painted message refers to Frederick, the university’s president.

Other graffiti were also on other parts of the school’s campus.

In today's episode of Howard University Shenanigans pic.twitter.com/W6aEMrc98H — Lauryn Kai (@1april_fools) February 28, 2017

On today's episode of Only @ Howard ...🌚🌚🌚 pic.twitter.com/pqkui0zHKh — Kiara Nelson (@KiaraLynne__) February 28, 2017

The vandalism comes one day after Frederick was part of a group of HBCU leaders who met with President Donald Trump and new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at the White House.

Earlier this month, DeVos visited Howard University and met with Frederick and Howard student leaders.