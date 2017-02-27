Warm winter hurting local ski resorts; Wisp closes early for the season

For snow lovers in the D.C. region, it has been a huge bust so far. The unseasonably warm weather in February is already having a huge effect on a couple of nearby ski resorts as well.

On Sunday, Wisp Resort in western Maryland announced it will be closing early for the season due to the lack of winter weather to provide any white stuff for the skiers and snowboarders.

The Liberty Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania, which is about hour drive from Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia, has also closed for the week of Feb. 27 due to the warm weather conditions. However, it is holding out hope that it will not have to end its season early.

“It's been a tough week (month) for our slopes! Liberty Mountain is currently closed for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. At this point we are still hopeful for some additional snowmaking weather in the near future so that we can attempt to extend our season into March,” the ski resort wrote on its website.