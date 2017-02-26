DC police seek armed robbery suspect

- DC Police Department are looking for a suspect who robbed an Establishment with what appears to be a long barrel shotgun.

The incident happened in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, NE, on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at approximately 4:05 AM.

The subject was captured by the establishment's surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.