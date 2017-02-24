Body recovered from Potomac River

GREAT FALLS, Md. - Authorities in Montgomery County say a body was discovered on the Maryland side of the Potomac River on Friday.

Police say hikers initially reported in a 911 call what they believed to be a child in the water near the Billy Goat Trail.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Swift Water Rescue boats were deployed and a U.S. Park Police helicopter also responded to the area and crews recovered the body of a woman near Purple Horse Beach along the hiking trail.

U.S. Park Police are handling the investigation.

Authorities are reminding people that swimming and wading is prohibited in the Potomac River.

