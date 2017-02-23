Two officers shot in northeast DC

- Two police officers have been shot in northeast Washington. FOX 5's Marina Marraco reports both officers were transported to the hospital in a police cruiser, and one suspect is dead.

DC police confirmed the scene was located in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE, and the call came in around 10:40 pm. Sources tell FOX 5 both officers were conscious and breathing when they were transported to the hospital. There is no word on what led to the shootings, but Marraco reported it appears the officers were making arrests when they were shot.

Sources tell Marraco they did not wait for an ambulance, instead taking the officers to the hospital in an MPD cruiser. Sources tell FOX 5 that the officers are expected to survive their injuries.

Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie was also at the scene, and he said his thoughts go out to the officers, as well as the Trinidad Community. He told FOX 5's Marina Marraco he was in the area just last night talking to residents about crime and gun violence in the community. McDuffie believes more resources are needed to fix the problem.

"These communities shouldn't have to live like this," he said.

This comes on the same night as three other shootings took place in the Congress Heights area of Ward 8 in southeast DC. Four people were shot in those incidents, and no arrests have been made.

It's also the same day that Mayor Muriel Bowser announced she has chosen Peter Newsham to be the permanent Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department. He's expected to brief the media soon, alongside Mayor Muriel Bowser.



Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.