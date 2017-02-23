Ward 8 violence: 3 shootings in two hours on another violent night in SE DC Local News Ward 8 violence: 3 shootings in two hours on another violent night in SE DC Thursday brought another extremely violent night in southeast DC. Over the course of two hours, three shootings were reported in Ward 8, and four people were shot. The shootings took place a half-mile apart along Wheeler Road in the Congress Heights area of Ward 8.

The first call to police came at 6 pm, and the last call was just before 8 pm. As our FOX 5 crew was making their way to the second shooting at a liquor store, they heard several shots ring out and the call come in for a shooting with injury.

At all of the scenes, the MPD chopper and K-9 units were called to track down any suspects. So far, police aren't saying whether or not the shootings are connected.

On Wednesday night, there were a total of six shootings in the same area. FOX 5's Marina Marraco spoke with DC Councilmember Trayon White, who

"The city is pretty much in a state of emergency with the crime. I think we had at least six people shot in Ward 8 yesterday."

ANC commissioner Paul Trantham called on newly-selected DC Police Chief Peter Newsham to come to Ward 8 and see what's going on.

"I'm going to ask Chief Newsham to either get the National Guard, if they can't, put out a special group of folks out here to saturate this area to get these guns," Trantham said.

Police say they will redeploy more officers to the area where the shootings took place.

All four victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made so far.