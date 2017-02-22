FBI: Missing 15-year-old Va. girl may be traveling with Estonian National

- The search for a missing 15-year-old Prince William County girl continues as authorities have released new information about a person she may be traveling with.

Prince William County police said Makayla Phyllis Mattei voluntarily walked away from her home in the 2800 block of Banks Court in Dumfries last Friday at around 6:45 a.m.

Mattei is described as a black female standing 5’4” tall and weighing 180 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark-colored leggings, a pink zip-up Georgia State hoodie and carrying a black Georgia State backpack. Authorities said the 15-year-old may be in need of medical attention and is considered endangered.

The FBI Washington Field said Mattei may be with Meiti Metsla, an Estonian National. Law enforcement has released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about Mattei or Metsla is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000 or www.tips.fbi.gov. Tips can also be left with the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.