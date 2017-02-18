Two-year-old kid taken to the hospital after being struck by car

- According to Takoma Park Police, a two-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition after being struck by car.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Roanoke Avenue Saturday afternoon for a pedestrian struck.

On the scene they found a two-year-old male victim that was hit by a car in the parking lot. The kid was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100