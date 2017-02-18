Two-year-old kid taken to the hospital after being struck by car

Posted:Feb 18 2017 10:28PM EST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 10:28PM EST

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - According to Takoma Park Police, a two-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition after being struck by car.

Officers responded to the 8200 block of Roanoke Avenue Saturday afternoon for a pedestrian struck.  

On the scene they found a  two-year-old male victim that was hit by a car in the parking lot.  The kid was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. 

Police say the driver remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories