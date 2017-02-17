Stabbing in Manassas leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

- A woman has died and another man was injured after a stabbing in Manassas Friday evening.

Prince William County police say officers responded to a home in the 7300 block of Forrester Lane at around 6:22 p.m. where they found both of the victims suffering from injuries to their bodies. The female victim was pronounced dead while the other male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing appears to be domestic-related and does not appear to be random, according to police.