A day in the life of Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry

- Sheriff Troy Berry grew up in southern Maryland and first started working at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office back in 1992. He made history three years ago by becoming the first African-American to lead the department in its 359-year history. He now runs one of the largest police agencies in the state of Maryland.

“I took lot of pride in getting there,” Berry said. “But I sincerely ran for this position with the Charles County Sheriff's Office not to make history, but to simply play my part and make a difference in this community.”

Berry said one of the things he wanted to focus on since taking over is making sure his staff knows they are appreciated and celebrated.

“You are a team builder and you expect excellence from your staff members,” he said.

On this day, Sheriff Berry visited with students at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School in Waldorf.

“The first thing you have to do is instill public trust – where you have to be not only in your office, but you have to be in the community,” said Berry.

Meeting with these youngsters brings joy to the Charles County sheriff and he hopes it creates a positive impact with them.

“It is a labor of love and this is where we have an opportunity to impact one young person at a time," he said.

