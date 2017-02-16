2 pregnant women found to have Zika virus after DC lab error Local News 2 pregnant women found to have Zika virus after DC lab error Two pregnant women who were initially told they did not have the Zika virus are now learning they have actually tested positive. This revelation comes after an internal review by D.C.’s Department of Forensic Sciences found issues with lab testing for the virus between July and December of last year.

D.C. officials said a technical error was discovered by an internal review on Dec. 14. This required all 409 samples dating back to July 14 to be retested.

So far, the results for 62 retested samples have come back and it has been found that two of them, which initially tested negative, have actually tested positive for Zika.

There are 347 samples still to be tested by outside labs and it is a possible there could be more positive results. It is expected the retesting will take 3 to 4 weeks to complete.

“What was discovered was a technical formulation and calculation error that I discovered after I got here to the lab,” said Dr. Anthony Tran, the public health laboratory director for the Department of Forensic Sciences. “All of those errors have been rectified and we are working very diligently to get the test back online. We have been working very close with the CDC to get the tests back online.”

Of the 409 total samples, 294 of them were from pregnant women.

As for the two women who were found to have tested positive for the Zika virus, officials said they have contacted their medical providers, but could not provide any more information about them.