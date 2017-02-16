Severna Park High School teacher caught stealing from students

- A physical education teacher at Severna Park High School was arrested Wednesday after stealing from several students' backpacks during gym class.

Anne Arundel Police tell FOX 5 that Jerry Parker Hines Jr. stole from at least three students who had left their backpacks in the locker room during class.

He has been charged with three counts of Theft less than $1,000 and one count of Theft Scheme less than $1,000. Hines has been reassigned to a position with no contact with children and no access to funds as the school awaits the legal process.

Officials say Hines was the school's head football coach in years past, but not during the most recent season.